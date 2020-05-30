Leonard Raymond 'Cap'n Black' Galtier
"I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith." 2 Timothy 4:7 Leonard passed away at the age of 82 at home surrounded by his family on May 30, 2020. He served in the Army in the Korean War as a combat engineer. After discharge from the Army he joined the Navy for 1 year and then the Merchant Marines. After his service, he was a boat captain for many years retiring from the State of Louisiana. Leonard is survived by his wife, Wanda B. Galtier; daughters, Leona "Leigh" Hilton and William "Bill", Michelle Mallett and husband Vern, and Lucille "Punkin" Guillot and husband Lawrence "T-Paul"; grandchildren, Zachary Hilton (Sarah), Vania Hilton (R.J.), Falon LaMartz (Dustin), Angela Potter (Stephen), Kyle Mallett, Adam Mallett, Scott Hammond II and Job Hammond; sixteen great grandchildren; sister, Ame Lain Galtier; brother, Rodley Galtier and wife Sheryl; sister-in-law, Mary Jane Galtier; numerous nieces and nephews; step daughter, Chelsea Rills and Julianna Townley; and step grandson, Colsten Rills. Preceded in death by his wife Melba Faye "Toots" Landry Galtier; grandson, Timothy Hammond; parents, Octa and Eugenie; brothers, Joseph "Joe", Curdis, Firman "Man", and John; and godson, Rocky. Special thanks to Charles and Juanita Michelli for their many years of friendship and kindness shown. Also thanks to Comfort Care Hospice and Staff for your kindness and support in helping him transition peacefully. A private family service will be held at a later date in Delcambre. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.

Published in The Advocate from May 30 to May 31, 2020.
May 30, 2020
The entire staff at Wilbert Funeral Service expresses our sincere condolences. May your heart soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times spent together as you celebrate a life well lived!
The Staff of Wilbert Funeral Home
