Leonaard Robert Butler, 51, a loving husband, brother, uncle, and friend, went to his eternal home on Friday March 13, 2020. Leonard was a proud member of the 1987 graduating class from Istrouma High School. He leaves behind to cherish his memories, his loving wife of 19 years Amanda McGowan Butler; son, Dustin Butler; sisters, Tonya Butler Keen, Laquita Pogue, brothers; Timmy Filer, Kerry Filer, Michael Davis, John Davis; niece and nephew, Natalie Babin, Caze Duplessis. A private celebration of life will be held at Seale Funeral Home officiated by Pastor Russ Cripps. He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Elsie Butler. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 18 to Mar. 20, 2020