Leonard Williams entered into eternal rest on January 29, 2020 at the age of 74. Survived by his wife, Mary Williams. Visitation Friday, February 7, 2020 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm, Greater New Canaan Baptist Church, 8842 Greenwood Rd., St. Francisville, LA. Visitation continues Saturday, February 8, 2020 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, St. Paul's Free Baptist Church, 2064 Groom Rd., Baker, LA. Pastor Brisco Pierre officiating. Interment Southern Memorial Gardens. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 5 to Feb. 8, 2020