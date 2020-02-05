Leonard "Black" Williams

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leonard "Black" Williams.
Service Information
Hall Davis and Son Funeral Services
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA
70807
(225)-778-1612
Obituary
Send Flowers

Leonard Williams entered into eternal rest on January 29, 2020 at the age of 74. Survived by his wife, Mary Williams. Visitation Friday, February 7, 2020 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm, Greater New Canaan Baptist Church, 8842 Greenwood Rd., St. Francisville, LA. Visitation continues Saturday, February 8, 2020 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, St. Paul's Free Baptist Church, 2064 Groom Rd., Baker, LA. Pastor Brisco Pierre officiating. Interment Southern Memorial Gardens. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 5 to Feb. 8, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.