Leonetta L. McKinley received her heavenly wings with gratitude on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at age 54. She is a proud graduate of Istrouma High School Class of '82 and a dedicated employee of Our Lady of the Lake for 30 plus years. She is survived by the love of her life, Christopher McKinley Sr.; two sons who adored her: CJ (Dayna) Patin and Christopher McKinley Jr.; two beautiful granddaughters: Caialani and Savannah Patin, and her precious dog, Barack McKinley; her beloved parents: Virginia (Charles) Leagerd and Milton Patin; two brothers: Troy and Garric Patin, and one half-sister, Monique Wellington. "The Perfect Day" celebrating her life will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Beacon Light of Baton Rouge, 7513 Prescott Road, for those who wish to attend. Visiting will be held from 8 to 10 a.m. Services entrusted to A. Hamilton Platinum Funeral Service, 225-952-9111. Funeral Home A. Hamilton Platinum Funeral Service

2055 Wooddale Blvd

Baton Rouge , LA 70806

