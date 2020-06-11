A native of McCrae and resident of Kenner, Leonia "T" Carter departed this life on Saturday June 6, 2020 at the age of 93. She leaves to cherish her memory four children, Lionel (Mary) Carter, Eugene (Dora) Carter, Louise (John) Young, and Elouise (Jerrel) Bradford; five sisters, Bertha Dixon, Daisy Brown, Ailene Wright, Mildren Simon, and Hazel Davis; twenty-three grandchildren, fourty-four great-grandchildren, seventeen great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, numerous other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Friday June 12, 2020 from 3-6 pm at 152 Highway 3050, Morganza, LA. Funeral service and interment will be Saturday June 13, 2020 at 11:00 am at Mt. Salem Baptist Church, 18348 La Hwy 417 Batchelor, LA. Professional services entrusted to A. Wesley's Funeral Home of Morganza.

