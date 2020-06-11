Leonia "T" Carter
A native of McCrae and resident of Kenner, Leonia "T" Carter departed this life on Saturday June 6, 2020 at the age of 93. She leaves to cherish her memory four children, Lionel (Mary) Carter, Eugene (Dora) Carter, Louise (John) Young, and Elouise (Jerrel) Bradford; five sisters, Bertha Dixon, Daisy Brown, Ailene Wright, Mildren Simon, and Hazel Davis; twenty-three grandchildren, fourty-four great-grandchildren, seventeen great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, numerous other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Friday June 12, 2020 from 3-6 pm at 152 Highway 3050, Morganza, LA. Funeral service and interment will be Saturday June 13, 2020 at 11:00 am at Mt. Salem Baptist Church, 18348 La Hwy 417 Batchelor, LA. Professional services entrusted to A. Wesley's Funeral Home of Morganza.

Published in The Advocate from Jun. 11 to Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
152 Highway 3050
JUN
13
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Mt. Salem Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
A. Wesley's Funeral Home
10810 Ventress Dr
Maringouin, LA 70757
(225) 625-2383
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
