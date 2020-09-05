Leotha Mary Alexander entered into eternal rest on September 1, 2020, at the age of 81. Mrs. Alexander is survived by her spouse, Tobe Alexander; two children, Theadra M. Alexander and Tiffany Alexander Hall (Charley, Jr.); four grandchildren: Dawan Alexander and Kiara, Myah, and Ethan Hall; two brothers, Walter Alexander (Alta) and Nelson Alexander (Mary); one sister, Elizabeth Alexander Dorsey (Ronald); one sister-in-law, Thelma Alexander LeBeauf; one aunt, Ella Mae Feist Murray, and four godchildren: Joyce Kalili, Eugene Hill, Nyerere Brown, and Shatece LaBranch. She was preceded in death by her parents, Angerline and Willie Alexander, Sr., one sister, Erma Alexander; and three brothers, Willie Jr., Richard, and Allen Alexander, Sr.; and one godchild, Benny Morrow, Jr. A private Celebration of Life service for immediate family will take place on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, for 11:00 a.m., at Mt. Airy Baptist Church, Boutte, LA. Pastor Clyde Staes, officiating. There will be no public visitation or viewing of the body. The service may be viewed via livestream on The Boyd Family Funeral Home Facebook page, or at the website listed below. A private Interment will follow at the Mt. Airy Memorial Park Cemetery, in Boutte, LA. Guestbook Online: www.anewtraditionbegins.com
(504) 282-0600. Linear Brooks Boyd and Donavin D. Boyd Owners/Funeral Directors.