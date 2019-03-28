Lerenzo "30" D'Quan Antonio Price departed this life on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 in Tulsa, OK. He was 23, a native of Donaldsonville, LA resident of Tulsa, Ok. Visitation at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, 101 Loop 945, Donaldsonville, LA on Friday, March 29, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Visitation on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Virginia Baptist Church 145 Virginia St., Belle Rose, LA from 9:00 am to Religious Services at 11:00 am conducted by Rev. Lloyd Jones. Burial in the church cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA (985)369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
(985) 369-7231
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 28 to Mar. 30, 2019