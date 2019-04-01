"Leroi" McKnight, 64 a native of Zachary, Louisiana passed away on Tues. March 26, 2019 at The Crossings at Clarity Hospice surrounded by his loving family. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Greater New Hope Baptist Church, 1896 E. Flanacher Rd, Zachary. The visitation will resume on Wed. Apr. 3, 2019 from 10 AM until religious service for 11 AM at the church. Military Honors and Burial at Louisiana National Cemetery. He is survived by his wife, Lucille E. McKnight, seven children, eighteen grandchildren; his parents, Rev. Frank, Sr. (Elizabeth) McKnight; two brothers and one sister. Condolences may be expressed at www.ahamiltonplatinumfs.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 1 to Apr. 3, 2019