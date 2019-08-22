Leroy 'Roy' Cobb entered into eternal rest at Baton Rouge General Medical Center-Bluebonnet on Thursday. August 15, 2019. He was a 69 year old native of St. Francisville, Louisiana and a resident of Baton Rouge. Visitation at Star of Bethlehem B.C., 6274 Scenic Hwy. on Friday, August 23, 2019 from 5-7 pm; visitation resumes at the church on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 9:00 am until service at 10:00 am conducted by Rev. John Bowman; interment at New Irondale B.C. Cemetery. Survivor include his loving wife Deloris Cobb; children, LaSonja, Brian (Racquel) and Victoria Cobb; siblings, Peter Hampton (Rosalie), Isaac Cobb, Ned Franklin (Cheryl), Diane Anthony (Matthew) all of St. Francisville; Natalie Haynes, Baton Rouge; William Cobb, Sr. (Floretta), Baker, Louisiana; and Sarah Robinson, New Orleans,Louisiana; five grandchildren. Arrangements entrusted to Miller & Daughter Mortuary.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 22 to Aug. 24, 2019