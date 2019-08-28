Guest Book View Sign Service Information Richardson Funeral Home of Jefferson Inc. 11112 Jefferson Hwy River Ridge , LA 70123 (504)-469-2243 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Richardson Funeral Home of Jefferson Inc. 11112 Jefferson Hwy River Ridge , LA 70123 View Map Viewing 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Sherobee Missionary BC 10064 Jones Vaughn Creek Road St Francisville , LA View Map Service 11:00 AM Sherobee Missionary BC 10064 Jones Vaughn Creek Road St Francisville , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Leroy Berry, Sr., son, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin, nephew, & friend to many, passed away peacefully from earth to eternity surrounded by his family on Sunday morning, August 18, at the age of 69 in River Ridge, LA. He was a long-time resident of Assisi Heights Apartments in St. Francisville, LA. Leroy was born in St. Francisville (Solitude) to Edna Berry Celestine & the late Rev. George D. Young. His beloved paternal grandmother, the late Mary Jane Cummings Young, raised Leroy as her own in Solitude. Leroy was educated in the West Feliciana Parish & East Jefferson Parish school systems. Leroy was baptized at New St. Paul #2 Baptist Church, Solitude under the leadership of late Rev Roosevelt Norflin August 1, 2008. He looked forward to attending Bible Classes until he became ill. Leroy is survived by his 2 sons, Leroy (Selina) Berry, Jr., Kenner, Ken (Kim) Berry, Zachary; his mothers, Edna Berry Celestin, Galveston, TX & Maxine Sterling Young, River Ridge; 3 sisters, Victoria Young-Walker, Sugar Land, TX, Vanessa Young London, River Ridge, & Vareneece Young (Albert) Grammer, Metairie, LA; 5 brothers Kirk Young, Houston, Keith Young & Kim Young, River Ridge, Gordy Celestine, Galveston & Bernard (Barbara) Berry, Mesquite, TX; aunts Margaret Young (Lawrence) Duncan, Baton Rouge, Gracie Berry (Jesse) Brown, Susie Berry Rougely, Galveston; & Uncle Handy (Roberta) Berry, Galveston, very special nephews, Melvin London, Jr., Baton Rouge & Monzell London, Gonzales, LA; a devoted cousin, Minister Connie Brown (Windell) Anderson, Austin, TX; many grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews, & a host of favorite friends & family. Leroy was preceded in death by his father, Rev. George D. Young; paternal grandparents, Mary Jane Cummings & John Milton Young; maternal grandparents Anna Veal & Harry Berry; & godmother Sarah Young McQuarter, 10 aunts & 6 uncles. Visitation Friday, August 30, 5-7 pm Richardson Funeral Home, 11112 Jefferson Hwy., River Ridge. Viewing will be Saturday, August 31, 10 am until Religious Services 11 am at Sherobee Missionary BC, 10064 Jones Vaughn Creek Road, St Francisville, LA 70775. Interment Church Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Richardson Funeral Home of Jefferson.

