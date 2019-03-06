Leroy "Bud" Booker, 61, a native of Clinton, La, resident of Mary-Esther, Fla, made his transition on Tues, Feb 26, 2019. He was a retired US Army Staff Sgt and a retired Cox Communications Auditor. Visitation will be at Mercy Funeral Home LLC in Clinton on Thurs, March 7, 2018 from 4pm-7pm. Religious services will be on Friday, March 8th at St. John Baptist Church in Clinton, La at 10 am. Interment in La National Cemetery. He leaves to cherish his memories, his wife, Cheryl S. Booker, Mary-Esther, Fla. One son, Roderick (Sabrina)Booker; Niceville, Fla. Three grandchildren, Tre'Jon, Roderick Jr. and Asha. Five sisters, Willie Mae(Willie,Sr) Jackson; Baton Rouge, Geri( Willis) Mitchell; Bryan Tx; Fannie Herrington, Austin, Tx; Olivia Booker and Betty Spurlock, Clinton, La. Two brothers, Jackie and Frank Booker, both of Baton Rouge, La. A host of other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents, Levi and Alice Selders Booker. Professional services entrusted to Mercy Funeral Home LLC, Clinton,La 225-683-5468.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2019