Leroy Clinton Sims, Sr. a United States Veteran, departed this life at 1650 hrs on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at the Southeast Louisiana Veterans Health Care Hospital in New Orleans, Louisiana at the age of 79. Viewing on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Demby & Son Funeral Home from 5 P.M. until 7 P.M., visitation resumes on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at St. Catherine of Sienna Catholic Church from 9 A.M. until Mass of Christian Burial at 10 A.M. Internment at Louisiana National Cemetery Zachary, LA. He was born to the late Eli and Hazel Sims on February 25, 1940 in Donaldsonville, Louisiana. He attended St Catherine Catholic School and graduated from Lowery High School in 1958. He served in the US Army from September 18, 1958 to June 21, 1961. He was a member of the Knights of Peter Claver and of St. Catherine of Sienna Catholic Church where he served faithfully as an Usher until his health no longer allowed. He loved crossword puzzles and old classic TV Land shows like Gunsmoke, Bonanza, Mannix, Barnarby Jones, and Hawaii Five-O, and Kung Fu. His Christian life was as peaceful as the gentle breeze. He loved well and his influence will forever remain in the lives of those who knew him. Leroy was united in holy matrimony to Loubertha Williams on December 08, 1964. He worked with the Union Pacific Railroad, Avondale Shipyard and the Louisiana Planter and Sugar Manufacturer for several years before ultimately working as a self employed Carpentry Construction Builder in the local areas of New Orleans, Donaldsonville and Belle Rose. He quietly departed this life and it will be forever cherished in the lives of his wife Loubertha and children; Dennis (Susan) Williams of Newport News Virginia; Vandell (Sandra) Williams of Donaldsonville, Louisiana; Leroy Sims Jr of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Tyrone (Lynn) Sims, Columbia, South Carolina; Patrick (Karla) Sims, Steve (Ny'Tasha) Sims, Kirby (Kimberly) Sims, Jason (Renea) Sims all of Houston, Texas and Genevia Sims of Belle Rose, Louisiana. He leaves behind over 20+ grandchildren and 6 great-grand children along with 2 brothers, Robert Sims and Kenneth (Valerie) Sims both of New Orleans, Louisiana; 4 sisters Hazel Julien, Elaine (Donald) Julien both of New Orleans, Louisiana, Consuella Ester and Charlette (Thomas) Jospeh both of Donaldsonville, Louisiana. He was preceded in death by his parents Eli & Hazel Sims, (1) brother Joseph Sims and (1) sister Kathyrn Regions. 