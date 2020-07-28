1/1
Leroy "Big Lou" Cook Jr.
Leroy "Big Lou" Cook, Jr. passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at the age of 46 in Baton Rouge, La. He leaves to cherish his memories Children Terrica Holland, Rodneisha (Fred) Gibson, Leroy (Nyla) and Roderick Cook, grandchildren, siblings Pattie Joe (Terry) Kelly, Sonja (Loren) Granger, Stephanie Matthews, Ayanna (O'Keefe) Thompson, Clyde (Gail) Turner, Paquita (Dexter) Cook, Regina (Leonard) McClain, Alicia (Juan) Banks, and Michael Turner, and a numerous other relatives and friends. Viewing Thursday July 30, 2020 9:30 am until religious service at 11:00 am at Bible World Christian Center, 1771 N. Lobdell, Baton Rouge, La 70806. Masks required. Interment in Hope Cemetery. Professional services entrusted to Resting Place Funeral Home.

Published in The Advocate from Jul. 28 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Viewing
09:30 - 11:00 AM
Bible World Christian Center
Funeral services provided by
Resting Place Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
7840 Florida Blvd.
Baton Rouge, LA 70806
(225) 447-8222
