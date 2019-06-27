Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LeRoy Dybing. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

LeRoy Clair Dybing passed away peacefully with his family by his side on June 23, 2019 at Sugar Loaf Senior Living in Winona, MN. LeRoy was born on September 13, 1935 in Harvey, North Dakota to Clarence and Clara (Solberg) Dybing. He was preceded in death by his wife, Carol May (Wilcox) Dybing on January 4, 2015. LeRoy grew up on the family farm in Harvey. His lifelong interest in learning began when he would ride his pony to the one room schoolhouse. He graduated from North Dakota State College in Fargo with a degree in Chemistry. After graduation, he drove his Austin Healey to Oregon where he began his career in the papermaking industry, finishing his career as Director of Quality Assurance at Rhinelander Paper Company. His career took him to St. Francisville, Louisiana, where he met Carol May on a blind date. They were married on May 1, 1965. He is survived by children Brian (Heather) Dybing, Kay (Tom) Conway, grandchildren Carter and Ethan Dybing, Paul, Claire, and Jack Conway: his brother, Wayne (LoAnne). He was a devoted member of Faith Lutheran Church in Winona, MN. LeRoy enjoyed building furniture for friends, family, and church, spending time with family, and reading about Norwegian history. He enjoyed golfing with his friends, and was especially proud of his two holes in one. He will be greatly missed by his family. Private burial will be in St.Francisville, LA in August. Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 27 to June 30, 2019

