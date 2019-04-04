Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leroy Francis Vicknair. View Sign

Leroy Francis Vicknair was born April 27, 1928 and passed away at S.E. Louisiana Veterans Home on April 3, 2019 at the age of 90. He was born in Lutcher, LA, and resided in Paulina, LA. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Shirley Pollet Vicknair of Paulina, LA; his children, Peggy Vicknair, Linda (Tommy) Bourgeois, Jennifer (Dave) Sutherland, Jackie Vicknair, Dawn (Chip) Tramonte; daughter-in-law, Amanda Vicknair; his grandchildren, Benjamin & Alyssa Bryson, T.J. (Danielle) Bourgeois, Joey (Keri) Bourgeois, Savannah Sutherland, Brooke (Chris) Callahan, Lauren Bradford, Lane (Naomi) Vicknair and Cami West; his great-grandchildren, Brynn & Emmie Bourgeois, Emerson Bradford, Ayda & Ella Vicknair, Brody & Remi West; brothers, Herman, Gerald and Wayne Vicknair. He was preceded in death by his sons, Dale and Dean Vicknair; parents, Noe and Elma Ordeneaux Vicknair; brothers, Norris, Lester, Wilton, Roland, Larry, Harry, Harold, Jessie, Hubert, Clerfet, Milton and Tim Vicknar; and sisters, Noella Lambert, Geraldine Vicknair and Brenda Braud. Visitation will be from 9:00 am to 11:00 am on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Paulina, LA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am and burial will follow in the Church Cemetery. Rose Lynn Funeral Services is in charge of the funeral arrangements. If you would like to view or sign the online guestbook, please visit Leroy Francis Vicknair was born April 27, 1928 and passed away at S.E. Louisiana Veterans Home on April 3, 2019 at the age of 90. He was born in Lutcher, LA, and resided in Paulina, LA. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Shirley Pollet Vicknair of Paulina, LA; his children, Peggy Vicknair, Linda (Tommy) Bourgeois, Jennifer (Dave) Sutherland, Jackie Vicknair, Dawn (Chip) Tramonte; daughter-in-law, Amanda Vicknair; his grandchildren, Benjamin & Alyssa Bryson, T.J. (Danielle) Bourgeois, Joey (Keri) Bourgeois, Savannah Sutherland, Brooke (Chris) Callahan, Lauren Bradford, Lane (Naomi) Vicknair and Cami West; his great-grandchildren, Brynn & Emmie Bourgeois, Emerson Bradford, Ayda & Ella Vicknair, Brody & Remi West; brothers, Herman, Gerald and Wayne Vicknair. He was preceded in death by his sons, Dale and Dean Vicknair; parents, Noe and Elma Ordeneaux Vicknair; brothers, Norris, Lester, Wilton, Roland, Larry, Harry, Harold, Jessie, Hubert, Clerfet, Milton and Tim Vicknar; and sisters, Noella Lambert, Geraldine Vicknair and Brenda Braud. Visitation will be from 9:00 am to 11:00 am on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Paulina, LA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am and burial will follow in the Church Cemetery. Rose Lynn Funeral Services is in charge of the funeral arrangements. If you would like to view or sign the online guestbook, please visit www.roselynnfuneralhome.com. Funeral Home Rose Lynn Funeral Services

1870 Cabanose Ave

Lutcher , LA 70071

(225) 869-0000 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 4 to Apr. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close