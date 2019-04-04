Leroy Francis Vicknair was born April 27, 1928 and passed away at S.E. Louisiana Veterans Home on April 3, 2019 at the age of 90. He was born in Lutcher, LA, and resided in Paulina, LA. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Shirley Pollet Vicknair of Paulina, LA; his children, Peggy Vicknair, Linda (Tommy) Bourgeois, Jennifer (Dave) Sutherland, Jackie Vicknair, Dawn (Chip) Tramonte; daughter-in-law, Amanda Vicknair; his grandchildren, Benjamin & Alyssa Bryson, T.J. (Danielle) Bourgeois, Joey (Keri) Bourgeois, Savannah Sutherland, Brooke (Chris) Callahan, Lauren Bradford, Lane (Naomi) Vicknair and Cami West; his great-grandchildren, Brynn & Emmie Bourgeois, Emerson Bradford, Ayda & Ella Vicknair, Brody & Remi West; brothers, Herman, Gerald and Wayne Vicknair. He was preceded in death by his sons, Dale and Dean Vicknair; parents, Noe and Elma Ordeneaux Vicknair; brothers, Norris, Lester, Wilton, Roland, Larry, Harry, Harold, Jessie, Hubert, Clerfet, Milton and Tim Vicknar; and sisters, Noella Lambert, Geraldine Vicknair and Brenda Braud. Visitation will be from 9:00 am to 11:00 am on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Paulina, LA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am and burial will follow in the Church Cemetery. Rose Lynn Funeral Services is in charge of the funeral arrangements. If you would like to view or sign the online guestbook, please visit www.roselynnfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 4 to Apr. 6, 2019