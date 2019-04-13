Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leroy J. Colter. View Sign

Leroy J. Colter, 83, community activist, former Catholic Commentator editor and former 10 year member of the ABC Board, passed away on 04/09/19 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Leroy was born on 07/20/35, in New Haven, MO, to Archibald and Catherine Colter and lived in Baton Rouge since 1955. He was a proud United States Marine Corps Korean War veteran. An LSU Journalism School graduate, Leroy was Governmental Affairs Director of the Baton Rouge General Health System prior to his retirement. He was the former owner of the Ad-Four Advertising Agency and also served as a deputy Sgt.–at-Arms for the LA House of Representatives. For more than 40 years, he was the press liaison at the LSU press box for home football games. He was also member emeritus and former chairman of I CARE and served on the boards of several community organizations including O'Brien House. Leroy also served in a public relations capacity for the LA Constitutional Convention in 1973 and taught DWI school for the BR City Court for several years. He is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Marlene Robichaux Colter, a daughter Erin Woolworth (Doug), and a son John Colter (Anita Britt), four grandsons, Travis and Nathan Colter and Sean and Patrick Woolworth, great-grandson Owen Woolworth. His parents and nine siblings preceded him in death. Pallbearers are John Colter, Travis Colter, Nathan Colter, Doug Woolworth, Sean Woolworth, Patrick Woolworth, and Brad Boyd. Honorary pallbearers are Eric Brandt, John Miremont, Clay Flournoy, Woody Smith, Fred Armand, Dudley Lehew, Smiley Anders, George Sells, Ross Denicola, Paul Barber and the home group members of the Early Bird meeting. Visitation will be at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd., on 04/15/19 from 9:00 am to 12 noon with a funeral service at 12 pm with interment to follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the One for the Road Foundation 3937 Garden View Dr., Baton Rouge, LA 70809. He was a proud 35-year friend of Bill W.

