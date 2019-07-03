Leroy Joseph Jarreau, Jr., a native of Baton Rouge and resident of Gonzales, passed away at his home surrounded by his family on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at the age of 76. He loved his church and enjoyed playing music and spending time with his church family. Leroy was a talented musician who had a special love for playing the clarinet and banjo. Leroy is survived by his loving wife, Fran (Fredna) Jarreau; children, Paul Jarreau, Kristopher Jarreau (Diane), Michelle Sholar (Trey), William Sharon; sisters, Linda Doiron, Gayle Templet (Mark), Gloria "Tee-Tee" Hoggatt (Kenny), Sherrilynn O'Neal (Jeff); brothers, Alfred Jarreau (Marty), Carlo Lopez; 10 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren; uncle, Clay Boudreaux; aunt, Sadie Latino. Leroy is preceded in death by his daughter, Laura Foulds; son, Kerry Madere; parents, Leroy Jarreau, Sr. and Nora Borne; step mother, Gloria Jarreau. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 5, 2019 at Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales from 9:00 am until funeral service at 11:00 am celebrated by Pastor Richard Metrailer. Interment will follow at Carpenter Chapel Cemetery in Prairieville. The family would like to give a special thanks to Curt Chenevert as well as Leroy's nurses, Misty and Nikki for all of their compassion and care. To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.oursofh.com. Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales is in charge of arrangements.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 3 to July 5, 2019