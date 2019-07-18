A tattoo artist and proud owner of Shockwave Tattoo Studios of Donaldsonville departed this life on July 11, 2019 at the age of 32. Visiting 5-7 PM on Friday, July 19, 1019 at St. Charles Baptist Church, 209 La 403, Paincourtville. Visitation continues 9 AM on Saturday, July 20, 2019 until religious services at 11 AM, conducted by Rev. John Cooks, Pastor. Internment in the church cemetery. He leaves his legacy to his mother Cynthia Mollere Mitchell, a sister Wanda J. Morris, 4 stepsisters; Kim Foster, Natasha Davis, Lawanna Williams, and TaKisha Wyre, 2 stepbrothers; Leroy Williams, Sr. and Shawn Williams, , numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends including the Shockwave Crew. He was preceded in death by his daughter Jaida Mollere, his father Leroy Williams, Sr., step father Nathaniel Mitchell, Sr., brother Walter Morris, grandparents Murry and Everlina Mollere, Sr., Oscar Larvadain and Margie Alexandria. Arrangements entrusted to Demby & Son Funeral Home, Donaldsonville. Please visit www.dembyandson.com to sign the guestbook.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 18 to July 20, 2019