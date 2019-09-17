A service to honor the life of Mr. Leroy Landon will be at 2 pm on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at Blanchard-St. Denis Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Memory Lawn Cemetery in Natchitoches. The family will receive friends from 1 pm until service time on the 18th at Blanchard-St. Denis. Mr. Landon, 85 years of age and a resident of Natchitoches, passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019, in Alexandria, LA. He was born on October 10, 1933, in Way, MS to Prentiss Landon, Sr. and Mildred Irene Miller Landon. He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Byron Todd Landon; and siblings, Delores Landon Pickering, Irene Landon Craig, and Prentiss Landon, Jr. He proudly served in the United States Army and after an honorable discharge; he earned his undergraduate and two Masters' Degrees from LSU in Baton Rouge. He retired from NSU after 30 years of service as a Librarian. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Elizabeth Ann Hames Landon; and a son, Warren Scott Landon and his wife Karen; as well as numerous extended family members and friends. In lieu of flowers and due to his life-long pursuit of knowledge, please make a donation in his name to the NSU General Scholarship Fund, C/O NSU Alumni Association, 535 University Parkway, Natchitoches, LA 71497.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019