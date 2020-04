Leroy Linn Mayer Sr., age 81, of Saint Amant, Louisiana, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Southeast Louisiana War Veterans Home in Reserve. He was born on Tuesday, January 17, 1939, in New Orleans, Louisiana, to Earl and Irene Brown Mayer. Leroy was an Iron Worker with the Local 58 Iron Workers Union in New Orleans. Leroy loved to stay busy creating things and flipping houses with his daughter Sheila. Leroy enjoyed life and also loved gardening, hunting, fishing and traveling, but he especially loved spending time with his family. Leroy is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Betty Sweet Mayer, his sons, Leroy Linn Mayer, Jr. and Earl Mayer, his daughters, Sheila Larabee and her husband Terry and Paula Mayer Campiere and her husband Albert Joseph "AJ", his grandchildren, Jennifer Hargrove, Sean Mayer, Brandon Malain, Bradley Malain, Bridget Malain, Phillip Mayer and Alicia Webb, 7 great grandchildren, also, many nieces, nephews and close friends. Leroy was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Irene Brown Mayer and his sister. Service will be private. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home in Ponchatoula. Leroy's guest book can be viewed at www.harrymckneely.com.