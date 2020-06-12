LeRoy M. "Roy" Ortego Jr.
LeRoy "Roy" M. Ortego, Jr., 67, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020 at his home in Greenwell Springs, LA with his family by his side. Roy retired from the State of Louisiana Department of Correction as a Program Specialist. Roy was a dedicated member of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, Greenwell Springs. He was a wonderful husband, father, brother and grandfather. He will be remembered by all who knew and loved him and will say, "he was a good man". Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs, Monday, June 15, from 10 a.m. until service at 12 p.m. with entombment following in Evergreen Memorial Park Mausoleum. He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Kathleen "Kathy" Smith Ortego; son, LeRoy "Lee" M. Ortego, III and wife, Sunny; daughter, Tammy Ortego Guilbeau and husband, Bronson; grandchildren, Michael, Kaylyn, and Julie Landry, Kennedy and Rylan Guilbeau; siblings, Steven Ortego, Christine Slaven, Michael Ortego, Sandy Ortego; brother-in-law, Steve Smith and his family; as well as a host of other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, LeRoy M. Ortego, Sr. and Nina Ritter Ortego. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Glioblastoma Foundation or to your favorite charity. Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.

Published in The Advocate from Jun. 12 to Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
