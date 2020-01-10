Leroy Pugh, Sr., a lifelong resident of Plaquemine, LA, departed this earth bound for eternal glory on Tuesday January 7, 2020, at his home, surrounded by family. Leroy was a retired railcar engineer with The Dow Chemical Company, Louisiana Division. He served faithfully on both Mt. Airy Baptist Church and Iberville Parish Usher Boards, until his passing. He spent his retirement lending a helping hand in his community, traveling with family, and encompassing all the duties of a patriarch. He is survived by three daughters, two sons, seventeen grandchildren, sixteen great grandchildren, three sisters, four brothers, a grandmother, four aunts and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation at Mt. Airy Baptist Church, 62440 Rev. Calvin Jenkins Street, Plaquemine, LA on Sunday, January 12, 2020, from 4 p.m to 6: 30 p.m. Visitation resumes on Monday, January, 13, 2020, from 9 a.m. until Celebration of Life service at 11 a.m. Rev. Lionel Johnson, Pastor. Interment in Grace Memorial Park. Arrangements entrusted to Pugh's Mortuary, Plaquemine, LA.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 10 to Jan. 13, 2020