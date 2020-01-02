Leroy Pursley Sr., 78, a long time resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He retired from the EBR Parish School System where he worked for over 32 years. Leroy leaves to cherish his memories his devoted wife, Deborah Pursley, 15 children, 25 grandchildren, 19 great grand children, 2 sisters and 5 brothers. Funeral services to be held Saturday, January 4, 2020, 12:00 noon until religious service at 2:00 PM at the New Charleston Baptist Church, 3534 Cottage St, Jackson, LA. Interment in Jackson Cemetery. Services entrusted to A. Hamilton Platinum. www.ahamiltonplatinumfs.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 2 to Jan. 4, 2020