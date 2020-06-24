Leroy Selders
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Leroy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leroy Selders entered into eternal rest on June 14, 2020, in Lithia Springs, GA. He was a Retired U.S. Postal Worker. He attended Southern University and Pratt Institute in Brooklyn, NY. Survived by his sisters, Dorothy S. Bush and Lottie S. Sanford; brother, Walter Lee Selders. Visitation Friday, June 26, 2020, 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Rev. Clee Lowe officiating. Interment Southern Memorial Gardens. Funeral Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 24 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
Send Flowers
JUN
26
Service
11:00 AM
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 778-1612
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved