Leroy Selders entered into eternal rest on June 14, 2020, in Lithia Springs, GA. He was a Retired U.S. Postal Worker. He attended Southern University and Pratt Institute in Brooklyn, NY. Survived by his sisters, Dorothy S. Bush and Lottie S. Sanford; brother, Walter Lee Selders. Visitation Friday, June 26, 2020, 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Rev. Clee Lowe officiating. Interment Southern Memorial Gardens. Funeral Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 24 to Jun. 26, 2020.