Leroy Vincent Williams
Leroy Vincent Williams, a native and resident of Donaldsonville departed this life on June 23, 2020 at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. Visitation will be held at Asbury Independent Methodist Church Saturday at 11 AM until Religious services at 1PM conducted by Rev. Chris D. Plant Jr (Cousin). He leaves to cherish his loving memory his Mother, Beverly (Raymond) Jackson. 3 Siblings, Chico, Damion, and Tamara Williams, all of Donaldsonville, La. Grandparents Mary (Lawrence) Williams Bennett. God Parents, Allen Williams and LaQuita Knight, one God Child Matthew Sterling, All of Donaldsonville, LA. Leroy was preceded in death by his son Leighton Williams. Please visit www.dembyandson.com to sign the guestbook.

Published in The Advocate from Jun. 25 to Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Visitation
11:00 AM
Asbury Independent Methodist Church
JUN
27
Service
01:00 PM
Asbury Independent Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Demby & Son Funeral Home
900 Magnolia Street
Donaldsonville, LA 70346
(225) 473-9534
