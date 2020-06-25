Leroy Vincent Williams, a native and resident of Donaldsonville departed this life on June 23, 2020 at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. Visitation will be held at Asbury Independent Methodist Church Saturday at 11 AM until Religious services at 1PM conducted by Rev. Chris D. Plant Jr (Cousin). He leaves to cherish his loving memory his Mother, Beverly (Raymond) Jackson. 3 Siblings, Chico, Damion, and Tamara Williams, all of Donaldsonville, La. Grandparents Mary (Lawrence) Williams Bennett. God Parents, Allen Williams and LaQuita Knight, one God Child Matthew Sterling, All of Donaldsonville, LA. Leroy was preceded in death by his son Leighton Williams. Please visit www.dembyandson.com to sign the guestbook.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 25 to Jun. 27, 2020.