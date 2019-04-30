Leroy White Sr. entered into eternal rest on April 27, 2019 at the age of 82. He was a Retiree of Kaiser Aluminum of Baton Rouge, LA and a Veteran of the U.S. Air Force. Survived by his daughter, Sandra White Guy; sons, Leroy White, Jr. and Jontue White (Debra); stepdaughters, Gilda Wolf (Kenny), Tammie Stewart (Roland) and Yekeatha Smothers (Braxter); a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his mother, Florena Winfield; stepfather, Johnnie Winfield; and wife, Dorothy Jean White (Nancy). Visitation Friday, May 3, 2019 9:00 am until religious service at 10:00 am, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Interment Louisiana National Cemetery, Zachary, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2019