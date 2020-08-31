Leroy Wilkinson, Jr. of Amite passed into eternal glory on August 28, 2020. Only 6 short weeks after his beloved wife, Debbie Wilkinson. Leroy was a beloved husband, father, and "Poppa" to his six grandchildren, whom he loved dearly, but most of all he was a man of God who served the Lord. Leroy was an astoundingly hard worker. His hands were strong and gentle all at the same time. He devoted himself fully to the Lord, his family, and his work. The family is reminded of this scripture from Colossians 3, as it represents the Hard working servants heart he had. "Whatever you do, work at it with all your heart, as working for the Lord, not for human masters, since you know that you will receive an inheritance from the Lord as a reward. It is the Lord Christ you are serving." Leroy was born January 6, 1951 in Independence, LA and was 69 years of age. He is survived by his 3 sons, Dustin Wilkinson and wife, Madelyn Wilkinson of Amite, Jacob Wilkinson and wife, Hannah Wilkinson of Amite and Jordan Wilkinson and wife, Whitney Wilkinson of Montpelier; grandchildren, Kenlea Wilkinson, Brooks Wilkinson, Rivers Wilkinson, Harper Wilkinson, Bradlee Wilkinson and Collins Wilkinson; siblings, Faye Wilkinson Singleton and husband, Wayne, twin brother, Claude William Wilkinson and wife, Minnie, Margie Wilkinson Cutrer, and Michael Wayne Wilkinson and wife, Sandy. Preceded in death by wife of 40 years, Debbie Miller "Zsa Zsa" Wilkinson; father, Frederick Leroy Wilkinson, Sr.; mother, Willie Mae "Billie" Lyon Wilkinson. Visitation at Cornerstone Church of Amite from 6:00 PM until 9:00 PM on Wednesday and from 9:00 AM until religious services at 11:00 AM on Thursday, September 3, 2020. Services conducted by Rev. Mervin Strother and Pastor Chip Fitz. Interment Amite Memorial Gardens, Amite, LA. McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, in charge of arrangements. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.