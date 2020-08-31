1/1
Leroy Wilkinson Jr.
1951 - 2020
Leroy Wilkinson, Jr. of Amite passed into eternal glory on August 28, 2020. Only 6 short weeks after his beloved wife, Debbie Wilkinson. Leroy was a beloved husband, father, and "Poppa" to his six grandchildren, whom he loved dearly, but most of all he was a man of God who served the Lord. Leroy was an astoundingly hard worker. His hands were strong and gentle all at the same time. He devoted himself fully to the Lord, his family, and his work. The family is reminded of this scripture from Colossians 3, as it represents the Hard working servants heart he had. "Whatever you do, work at it with all your heart, as working for the Lord, not for human masters, since you know that you will receive an inheritance from the Lord as a reward. It is the Lord Christ you are serving." Leroy was born January 6, 1951 in Independence, LA and was 69 years of age. He is survived by his 3 sons, Dustin Wilkinson and wife, Madelyn Wilkinson of Amite, Jacob Wilkinson and wife, Hannah Wilkinson of Amite and Jordan Wilkinson and wife, Whitney Wilkinson of Montpelier; grandchildren, Kenlea Wilkinson, Brooks Wilkinson, Rivers Wilkinson, Harper Wilkinson, Bradlee Wilkinson and Collins Wilkinson; siblings, Faye Wilkinson Singleton and husband, Wayne, twin brother, Claude William Wilkinson and wife, Minnie, Margie Wilkinson Cutrer, and Michael Wayne Wilkinson and wife, Sandy. Preceded in death by wife of 40 years, Debbie Miller "Zsa Zsa" Wilkinson; father, Frederick Leroy Wilkinson, Sr.; mother, Willie Mae "Billie" Lyon Wilkinson. Visitation at Cornerstone Church of Amite from 6:00 PM until 9:00 PM on Wednesday and from 9:00 AM until religious services at 11:00 AM on Thursday, September 3, 2020. Services conducted by Rev. Mervin Strother and Pastor Chip Fitz. Interment Amite Memorial Gardens, Amite, LA. McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, in charge of arrangements. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 31 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
2
Visitation
06:00 - 09:00 PM
Cornerstone Church of Amite
SEP
3
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Cornerstone Church of Amite
SEP
3
Service
11:00 AM
Cornerstone Church of Amite
August 31, 2020
Truly a man of God, and now he’s standing with Jesus.
Geralyn Easley
Friend
August 31, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with the Wilkinson family. We will miss talking to Leroy when he would come to the welding shop.
Margie and Anthony Lascaro
Friend
August 31, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. God bless and comfort the family. Sending love and prayers
James Bateman
Friend
August 31, 2020
Prayers for your family during this difficult time.
Stormy & Denise Holland Lee
Denise Lee
August 31, 2020
He’s at Peace...And with Debbie.
Thoughts and prayers to all of you!
rc
Ricky Currier
