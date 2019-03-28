Leslie "Chill" Dwayne Dukes, a loving son, father, brother, uncle, and friend entered his eternal rest on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the age of 47. Leslie was born on June 27, 1971 to the union of Faye and Wayne Dukes. He was a father to one son, Joshua Washington. Visitation will be held April 3, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. until service at 11:00 a.m. at Verrette's Pointe Coupee Funeral Home, 1019 Parent Street, New Roads, LA. Interment at St. Paul Methodist Church, New Roads, LA.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 28 to Apr. 3, 2019