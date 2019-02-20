Leslie Earl Collins

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leslie Earl Collins.

Leslie Earl Collins a resident and native of Baton Rouge, LA passed Tuesday, February 12, 2019. Memorial Service 11 a.m. Saturday February 23, 2019 at New Sunlight B.C., 1777 America Street Baton Rouge, LA 70802, conducted by Rev. Daniel Woods.
Funeral Home
Desselle Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
263 Eddie Robinson Sr. Dr.
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 383-8891
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.