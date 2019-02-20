Leslie Earl Collins a resident and native of Baton Rouge, LA passed Tuesday, February 12, 2019. Memorial Service 11 a.m. Saturday February 23, 2019 at New Sunlight B.C., 1777 America Street Baton Rouge, LA 70802, conducted by Rev. Daniel Woods.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leslie Earl Collins.
Desselle Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
263 Eddie Robinson Sr. Dr.
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 383-8891
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2019