Leslie Henry Day, 95, of Baton Rouge passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019 at home in Baton Rouge. Mr. Day was a graduate of LSU and a general contractor throughout the Baton Rouge area until his retirement at the age of 90. Mr. Day was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Anna Marino Day; parents, Rev. Ernest and Alva Day. He is survived by two twin daughters, Jan Day and Alva Day Reuther (Ricky); brother, Cecil Day (Berna); three grandchildren, Tammy Anna Dupre, Joshua Jade Dupre (Lindy) and Daniel S. Reuther (Delana); three great-grandchildren, Tyler Jade Dupre, Antonio Blaze Dupre and Austin Dupre and numerous other family members. Services will be at 12:00pm Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Greenoaks Funeral Home-9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge, LA 70815 with visitation from 11:00am to service time at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Louisiana National Cemetery in Zachary, LA.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3, 2019