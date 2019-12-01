Leslie Henry Day

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leslie Henry Day.
Service Information
Greenoaks Funeral Home
9595 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA
70815
(225)-925-5331
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Greenoaks Funeral Home
9595 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
12:00 PM
Greenoaks Funeral Home
9595 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Leslie Henry Day, 95, of Baton Rouge passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019 at home in Baton Rouge. Mr. Day was a graduate of LSU and a general contractor throughout the Baton Rouge area until his retirement at the age of 90. Mr. Day was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Anna Marino Day; parents, Rev. Ernest and Alva Day. He is survived by two twin daughters, Jan Day and Alva Day Reuther (Ricky); brother, Cecil Day (Berna); three grandchildren, Tammy Anna Dupre, Joshua Jade Dupre (Lindy) and Daniel S. Reuther (Delana); three great-grandchildren, Tyler Jade Dupre, Antonio Blaze Dupre and Austin Dupre and numerous other family members. Services will be at 12:00pm Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Greenoaks Funeral Home-9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge, LA 70815 with visitation from 11:00am to service time at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Louisiana National Cemetery in Zachary, LA.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Baton Rouge, LA   (225) 925-5331
funeral home direction icon