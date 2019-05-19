Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Leslie Jennings Wise Hanor, age 78, passed away on May 7, 2019 in Baton Rouge. She was born on November 13, 1940 in South Weymouth, Massachusetts to Jeanne Morrison Wise of Rochester, New York and Tully Robinson Wise of Newport News, Virginia. Leslie spent much of her childhood in Bogota, Columbia and in Paris, France, where her father worked for Westinghouse. She was later a graduate of Rosemary Hall in Greenwich, Connecticut and attended Carleton College, where she majored in Government and International Affairs. Leslie lived in Cambridge, Massachusetts and La Jolla, California with her husband and children before moving to Baton Rouge in 1970. Leslie was known for her fine sense of humor, excellent cooking, and love of anything feline. When asked about her occupation, she would invariably answer, "Domestic Goddess". Her keen interest in opera and in things geological resulted in many memorable trips with her husband, Jeff. Leslie is survived by her husband of nearly 58 years, Jeffrey S. Hanor, her son John W. Hanor, and her daughter, Stephanie J. Hanor and husband, Jeremy Kaplan. She is also survived by her sister, Gatewood Wise Colvin, brother-in-law Robert B. Colvin, their daughter Jessica Wise Boer and son-in-law Andrew Boer, and grandchildren, Nicholas and Katherine Boer; and by her brother-in-law John B. Hanor and wife Pamela Hanor and their daughters Renee Hodes and Vanessa Owens; and by innumerable Wise and Tucker cousins. Her late stepmother, Matilda Cheney Wise, played a major role in her life. In lieu of a service, flowers, or cards please consider a donation to in her name.

