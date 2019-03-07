Leslie Jerome "Shoobie" Herbert departed this life on Tuesday March 05, 2019 at his home in Lettsworth, La at the age of 52. Shoobie leaves to cherish his memories his mother, Lola M.Hartford, His siblings, Mat Jr. (Maria), Elouise Gosserand, Debra (Eddie) Robinson, Regina Hebert, Annie Lofton, Ronald Hebert, Carolyn (Daren) Wells, and Angela Draper, Shannon (Kendall) Johnson, Earl W. (Vicky) Neal, Cecil Davis, two special friends, Natasha Goudeau and Isaac "Mussy" Honore and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Visitation 12:00 noon until religious service at 1:00 pm Saturday March 09, 2019 at Saint Mary Missionary Baptist Church 16729 Church St Lettsworth, La conducted by Reverend Isiah Nelson. Professional services entrusted to A Wesley Funeral Home of Maringouin.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leslie Jerome "Shoobie" Herbert.
A. Wesley's Funeral Home
10810 Ventress Dr
Maringouin, LA 70757
(225) 625-2383
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2019