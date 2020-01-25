Guest Book View Sign Service Information Wilbert Funeral Home - Plaquemine 24120 Railroad Avenue Plaquemine , LA 70764 (225)-687-1850 Visitation 9:30 AM - 1:30 PM Wilbert Funeral Home - Plaquemine 24120 Railroad Avenue Plaquemine , LA 70764 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 2:00 PM St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

Leslie Karen Repp Hebert, a bright and loving wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend who earned the title second mom and nanny to so many. Leslie's door was always open, and the house full of family and friends was her favorite place to be. Her home and heart were always readily available to each and every one of her family, friends, and to her daughters' many friends, who all became part of the family. She loved life and the people around her and would never say no to an adventure, or to the chance to tell a story about it all. Her strength, spirit, humor and love will forever remain in all those she left behind. Leslie passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020 at The Crossing at Clarity Hospice in Baton Rouge, at the age of 57. She was a native of Plaquemine and resident of Baton Rouge. Leslie was co-owner of K&L Storage. Visitation will be at Wilbert Funeral Home, 24120 Railroad Avenue, Plaquemine on Tuesday, January 28th from 9:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m., with a Mass of Christian Burial at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church at 2 p.m. Entombment will follow in Grace Memorial Park. Leslie is survived by her husband of nearly 36 years, Donnie Hebert; two daughters, Kacey Hebert and Lauren Hebert; mother, Pat Bunch Bankston; two sisters, Lori Borruano, Keri Richardson and husband Steve; four sisters-in-law; godchildren, Chelsea and Whitney Borruano and Nicholas Richardson; numerous nieces and nephews. Leslie was preceded in death by her father, James P. Repp Sr., step-father, Frank L. Bankston. Leslie was a parishioner of St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Baton Rouge.

