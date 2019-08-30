Leslie L. Reeves was born December 11, 1936 in Jack, LA and departed this life on August 30, 2019 in Jack, LA. He was the owner of Barola Truck Service in Baton Rouge and upon its closing, he began employment at Comet Truck Lines until retirement. He was a U. S. Army Veteran and a life-time member of the NRA. He is survived by his wife, Linda Humphrey Reeves; 2 grandchildren, Kasey Reeves Foster and husband, Zachery, and Lucas Reeves and wife, Kailyn; great-granddaughter, Saphera Foster; and 2 great-grandchildren on the way; sister-in-law, Annie Brecheen Reeves. Preceded in death by his 2 sons, William Boyd Reeves and Calvin West Reeves; parents, Rupert and Lois McDaniel Reeves; brother, Rupert James Reeves. Visitation will be at McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Sunday and from 8 a.m. until religious services at 10 a.m. on Monday, September 2, 2019. Services conducted by Rev. Byron Humphrey. Interment will follow in Shiloh Cemetery, Pine Grove. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1, 2019