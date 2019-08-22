Leslie Marie Smith, affectionately known as "Keedie", entered into eternal rest on August 7th 2019. A native of New Orleans, born on August 13th, 1974 and resided in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Eliza Smith Baggett and step-daughter Curtishia Henry. Homegoing service to be held on August 24th 2019 at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 8103 Mt. Calvary Street, St. James, Louisiana at 11:00 am (viewing from 9:00–11:00).
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 22 to Aug. 24, 2019