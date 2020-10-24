1/1
Lesta Ann Lumpkin
1937 - 2020
Mrs. Lesta Ann Lumpkin, a resident of Central, LA, passed away on October 22, 2020 at the age of 83. Lesta was born in New Orleans, LA, on March 26, 1937. She is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Glenn Paul Lumpkin, Sr.; sister, Mary Lou Johnston; sons, Andrew Michael Shaw, Glenn Paul Lumpkin, Jr., and Steven Joseph Lumpkin; twelve grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Preceded in death by parents, Henrietta Ann and Andrew A. Bakos and daughter, Susan Shaw. Funeral will be held at St. Alphonsus Liguori Catholic Church, 14040 Greenwell Springs Rd., Greenwell Springs, LA, Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at 11 am. Interment will immediately follow at the VA Cemetery in Port Hudson, LA.

Published in The Advocate from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27, 2020.
