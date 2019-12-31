Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lester B. "L.B." Freeman Jr.. View Sign Service Information Niland's Funeral Services, Inc. 210 West End Drive New Roads , LA 70760 (225)-638-7103 Visitation 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Latanche Baptist Church 11520 LA Hwy 417 Batchelor , LA Send Flowers Obituary

Lester B. "L.B." Freeman, Jr., age 74, passed away Monday morning December 30, 2019. Born on November 19, 1945, he was a native of Batchelor, LA and a resident of New Roads, LA. He was a loving and caring father, brother, uncle, and grandfather. He graduated in 1964 from Innis High School and was his class president. He started his career as a Cattle Rancher on the family farm on Latanache Bayou in Batchelor, Louisiana. Later, he moved onto Ivanhoe, TX to begin 4 Bar F Cattle Ranch. He was a livestock auctioneer in his early years ending his career as a heavy equipment operator. L.B. Is survived by Daughter, Ashley Freeman, Elk Grove, CA, grandsons Andrew Jeavons, Phoenix, AZ and Jazz Thompson, Elk Grove, CA. Two Brothers Allen Freeman(sister in law- Marlene), Ventress, LA. Donald Ray Freeman (sister in law- Shirley), Denham Springs, and one sister, Glenda Freeman Lapinsky, Baton Rouge. Preceded in death by parents, Lester Bratton Freeman and Merle Short Freeman and brother Ronald Wayne Freeman. A visitation will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Latanche Baptist Church, 11520 LA Hwy 417, Batchelor, LA 70715 from 11:00 AM to 1 PM. Religious services to follow at the church and a burial at the church cemetery. The Reverend Davy Kelone will officiate services. Pallbearers will be: Andrew Jeavons, Ron Freeman, Kurt Freeman, Pete Firmin, Kip Clarke, Mike Kimball, Chad Gary, and Dave Maples. Special thanks to Dr. Paul Rachal, Mrs. Jenny Settoon and all the nurses and staff at Pointe Coupee hospice for care and support given in a time of need. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Latanche Baptist Church or another . Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 3, 2020

