Lester Hall, a resident of Baton Rouge, departed this life Monday, May 11, 2020, at 7:11pm, at Baton Rouge General Hospital. He was 58. Lester was a 1979 Graduate of Scotlandville High School. Visitation will be Monday, May 18, 2020, from 12noon-1pm at Richardson Funeral Home of Clinton 11816 Jackson Street Clinton, LA 70722. Rev. Emanuel Powell, Officiating. The graveside service at 1:30pm at Little Antioch B.C. Cemetery Lower Centreville Rd. Liberty, MS.



