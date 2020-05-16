Lester Hall
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lester's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lester Hall, a resident of Baton Rouge, departed this life Monday, May 11, 2020, at 7:11pm, at Baton Rouge General Hospital. He was 58. Lester was a 1979 Graduate of Scotlandville High School. Visitation will be Monday, May 18, 2020, from 12noon-1pm at Richardson Funeral Home of Clinton 11816 Jackson Street Clinton, LA 70722. Rev. Emanuel Powell, Officiating. The graveside service at 1:30pm at Little Antioch B.C. Cemetery Lower Centreville Rd. Liberty, MS.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from May 16 to May 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
18
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Richardson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
MAY
18
Graveside service
01:30 PM
Little Antioch B.C. Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Richardson Funeral Home
11816 Jackson Street
Clinton, LA 70722
(225) 683-5222
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved