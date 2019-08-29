Lester Lee Watson, 86, a native of Grayson, LA and resident of Pride, LA, passed away peacefully at home on August 26, 2019 surrounded by loving family. He was a member of the Air Force from 1952-1956, and served in the Korean Conflict. As a longtime employee of Delta Concrete in Denham Springs, he was loved and respected by all who knew him. It was often said we couldn't go anywhere without someone knowing him. His sense of humor and kindness will be missed dearly by those who were blessed to know him. He is proceeded in death by wife, Brenda Lear Watson, and parents Randolph and Obie (Martin) Watson. He is survived by his children: Monica Watson, Baton Rouge; Drew and Tabby Lear, Pride; Karen Lear, Los Angeles, CA, and Sara and Robert Schall, Los Angeles, CA; grandchildren Jordyn and Chance Barlow, Pride, and Breanna Schall, Los Angeles, CA. A special thank you to the "Breakfast Club" for collectively solving all the world's problems and providing him a place to spend the mornings of his retirement. The family would also like to thank Louisiana Hospice and Palliative Care for the amazing support and care they provided in the last few months. A private service will be held at a later time. Honorable contributions can be made to the Air Force Aid Society or the .
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 29 to Aug. 31, 2019