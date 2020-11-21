A graveside service was held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at St. Joseph Cemetery in Cecilia for Lester Louis Latiolais, 88, who passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020, surrounded by his family at his home in Denham Springs, Louisiana after a lengthy illness. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Cecilia. Deacon Ken Soignier will officiate at the graveside service. Lester was born May 24, 1932 to Helena Landry and Norbert Latiolais, Jr. in Cecilia, Louisiana. The youngest of two brothers, he grew up on a rural farm and learned the value of hard work which would serve him well throughout his life. Several times he put his schooling on hold to help out with the farm. He honorably served in the United States National Guard. After serving, Lester moved to the Baton Rouge area in the early 1960s. It was during a chance meeting with a life insurance salesman at a drug store coffee counter on Main Street where he was offered and accepted an on the job training position with an insurance company across the street. This was the beginning of his lifelong career in the insurance industry. He later became owner and CEO of the Latiolais Insurance Agency founded in 1979 and active until 2020. Lester's love for hunting and outdoors led him to become founder and president of Circle 4 Hunting Club for the past 34 years. He was known for his quick wit, storytelling, and talent for gardening and landscape. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. He is survived by his daughter, Valerie Fitzmorris; son, Carl Latiolais his wife Deborah; three grandchildren, Ashleigh Mayfield her husband Jared, Matthew Richard his wife Kelly and Ryan Richard; three great grandchildren, Kale Killingsworth, Janelle Richard and Isabelle Mayfield; and his loving companion, Pat Arnaud. He was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother, Easton Latiolais. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations of your choice to be sent in honor of Lester to American Cancer Society https://donate3.cancer.org
or St. Joseph's Hospice https://www.stjosephhospicefoundation.org/donations.php.
