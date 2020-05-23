Lester "Les" Nelson Strange, 76, a resident of Greenwell Springs and born in Brookhaven, MS, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. He was a retired boilermaker with Local 582. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Les is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Barbara Strange, son, Scott and wife, Sheila Strange of St. Francisville, daughter, Kristy and husband, Kevin Hearld of Zachary, grandchildren, Tristan Hearld, Stetson Hearld, Travis Freeze and Tara Freeze. He is preceded in death by his parents, Ivy and Gladys Strange and brother, Ray Clark Strange. Les graduated from Brookhaven High School and went on to serve in the US Navy during the Vietnam war. He enjoyed traveling and his restored 1973 Ford Truck, which was his pride and joy. He dearly loved his family and will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Special thanks to Heart of Hospice for all their help and support. In lieu of flowers please visit www.heart.org for memorial donations.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from May 23 to May 24, 2020.