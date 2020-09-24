1/1
Lester Ray Washington
Lester Ray Washington entered into eternal rest on September 18, 2020. Survived by his wife, mother, father and two stepfathers;, 3 daughters, 3 sisters and 2 brothers. Visitation, Friday, September 25, 2020 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Highway, Baton Rouge, LA. Visitation continues Saturday, September 26, 2020 at New Beachgrove Baptist Church, 4420 Crown Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am. Reverend Raymond Plains officiating. Entombment Heavenly Gates Cemetery of Baton Rouge, 10633 Veterans Memorial Blvd. Baton Rouge, LA. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.

Published in The Advocate from Sep. 24 to Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Hall's Celebration Center
SEP
26
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
New Beachgrove Baptist Church
SEP
26
Service
11:00 AM
New Beachgrove Baptist Church
