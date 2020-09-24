Lester Ray Washington entered into eternal rest on September 18, 2020. Survived by his wife, mother, father and two stepfathers;, 3 daughters, 3 sisters and 2 brothers. Visitation, Friday, September 25, 2020 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Highway, Baton Rouge, LA. Visitation continues Saturday, September 26, 2020 at New Beachgrove Baptist Church, 4420 Crown Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am. Reverend Raymond Plains officiating. Entombment Heavenly Gates Cemetery of Baton Rouge, 10633 Veterans Memorial Blvd. Baton Rouge, LA. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.