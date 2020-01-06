Lester Wayne Johnson, Sr., a resident of Port Allen, LA, went to be with the Lord and Savior surrounded by his family on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at the age of 57. He was born in Brusly, LA on November 25, 1962 to the late Adele Johnson. He leaves to cherish his memories devoted wife, Lynell Johnson of 30 years; one son, Lester Johnson, Jr.; one daughter, Courtney Johnson; granddaughter, Kinsley Prean; a loving sister, Patricia Johnson and one aunt raised as a sister, Linda (Edward) Elmore. Visitation Friday, January 10, 2020 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm, Hall Davis and Son of Port Allen, 1160 Louisiana Ave., Port Allen, LA. Visitation continues Saturday, January 11, 2020 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Union Baptist Church, 743 Gwin St., Port Allen, LA. Rev. Johnny Johnson, Jr. officiating. Entombment Heavenly Gates Cemetery of Baton Rouge, 10633 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 6 to Jan. 11, 2020