Lethicia "Tessie" Truehill Jacobs departed this life on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Terrebonne General Medical Center. She was 55, a native of Paincourtville, LA and resident of Belle Rose, LA. Visitation on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, Napoleonville, LA from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm. Visitation to continue Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Virginia Baptist Church from 8:00 am to Religious Services at 10:00 am. Burial in the church cemetery. Survived by 1 daughter, Blyss Jacobs; 1 son, Bobby Jacobs, Jr.; 8 grandchildren; 1 sister, Toni T. Joseph (Lynwood); 1 brother, Kirby Truehill (Stephanie); 1 uncle, Royal Brown (Sally); 2 aunts, Isabella Moore and Geraldine Norris; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents, maternal and paternal grandparents. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA 70390. (985) 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 12 to Mar. 14, 2020