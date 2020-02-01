Letitia Magruder "Tish" Hurst passed away at her home in Port Allen on Friday, January 31, 2020, at the age of 92. She was a native of New Roads and resident of Port Allen. Tish was a homemaker. Visiting will be at Holy Family Catholic Church in Port Allen on Monday, February 3rd, 9 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., celebrated by Rev. David Allen. Entombment will follow in St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Mausoleum in Brusly. Tish is survived by her five children, Donald Hurst and wife Violet of Baton Rouge, Elizabeth Hurst Shortess of Baton Rouge, Peter C. Hurst and wife Robin of Port Allen, Christopher S. Hurst and wife Yvette of Port Allen, William B. Hurst of Port Allen; 12 grandchildren;8 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild. Tish was preceded in death by her husband, Donald James Hurst Sr.; parents, Dunbar Magruder and Rena Pourciau Magruder; three sisters, Frances Rose Magruder, Grace Magruder Bechtold and Katherine Magruder Hill Rabalais; two brothers, L.D. and Neil Magruder; son-in-law, Rev. Jim Shortess; grandchild, Sarah Elizabeth Shortess. Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Ryan, Joshua, Zackary and Dylan Hurst, Stephen and Samuel Shortess. The family would like to thank Tish's caregivers, Shonda, Brittany and Cheyenne and St. Joseph Hospice. Memorial donations may be made to the . Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 1 to Feb. 3, 2020