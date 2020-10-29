1/1
Letitia Marie Hampton
Letitia departed this life Sunday, October 11,2020 at the age of 69. Visitation will be October 31,2020 9 am until religious service at 11 am at St. James B. C. 1105 North 44th Street, Baton Rouge, La. Conducted by Dr. Robert E. Smith. She leaves cherish her memories 1 daughter Erica L. Hampton, 2 sister Patricia H. Vanner, Shirley McCory and 2 brothers Edward Hampton, Darryl Hampton. Arrangements Entrusted to MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home.

Published in The Advocate from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
St. James B. C
OCT
31
Service
11:00 AM
St. James B. C.
Funeral services provided by
MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home ©
7803 Florida Blvd
Denham Springs, LA 70726
2256658002
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
