Letitia departed this life Sunday, October 11,2020 at the age of 69. Visitation will be October 31,2020 9 am until religious service at 11 am at St. James B. C. 1105 North 44th Street, Baton Rouge, La. Conducted by Dr. Robert E. Smith. She leaves cherish her memories 1 daughter Erica L. Hampton, 2 sister Patricia H. Vanner, Shirley McCory and 2 brothers Edward Hampton, Darryl Hampton. Arrangements Entrusted to MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home.

