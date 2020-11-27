Levell "Bo" Sharper 81, of Geismar, LA., departed this life on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Our Lady of Lake Ascension Hospital. A retired worker of Local 1177 for 35 years and Ascension Parish Sheriff Office for 9 years. He was a faithful servant of First Pilgrim Calvary Missionary Baptist Church Usher Board. Visiting at Hambricks Family Mortuary, on Friday, November 27, 2020 from 5pm until 7pm. and on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at First Pilgrim Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, Geismar from 9am until service time 11am. Interment in church cemetery. He leaves to cherish his memories a loving wife Ruby Sharper of 62 years. Two sons: Michael Sharper (Gena), Irvin Sharper, Sr. (Paula). One daughter Terrie, One adopted son, Herman Charles, a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Three brothers: Freddie Sharper, Booker T. Sharper (Fannie), and Emauel Sharper (Ida)., Two sisters: Thelma S. Crawford (Cedric) and Geraldine Sharper. Sisters in law: Audrey Sharper, Ethel Williams, Brothers in Law, William Jackson, Sr. He was preceded in death by his parents Willie and Justine E. Sharper. Sons: Albert L. Sharper, and Mitchell Sharper. Brothers: Edward and Willie Sharper. Sisters: Edna Jackson, Rosalie Charles, and Mary Clark. Entrustment of Arrangements: Hambricks Family Mortuary, Inc. www.hambrickmortuary.com.