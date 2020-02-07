Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LeVerne Boudreaux "Bunny" LeMay. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

LeVerne "Bunny" Boudreaux LeMay, a native of Plaquemine, LA and resident of Baton Rouge, LA passed away peacefully at Hospice of Baton Rouge, Butterfly Wing on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at the age of 69. She was a retired dance instructor and owner of Bunny's Dance Studio. She is survived by her mother, Lillian "TeTa" Kirkland O'Neil; and her four sisters, Rene' Guerin and spouse Richard Guerin; Adele English and spouse Hayde English; Shawn Scallan and spouse Mike Scallan; Maureen Weaver and numerous nieces and nephews. Bunny was preceded in death by her husband George LeMay, Jr., her father John D Boudreaux and godchild, John Kirkland Guerin. Bunny loved life to the fullest. When she was younger she enjoyed riding horses and motorcycles and playing softball. She was an avid sports fan, especially all LSU sports and also enjoyed traveling. She absolutely loved teaching dance and taught for 26 years. Bunny was very close to her nieces and nephews. Throughout her life she cherished animals and always had a pet at her side. The family would like to thank Bunny's caregivers at Maison de Fleur and Amber Terrace for their care as well as the attention to our family. Because Bunny always thought of others, she donated her body to medical research. There will be a memorial service at a later date. Memorial donations can be made to dementiasociety.org.

