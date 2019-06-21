Leverne Joseph Lambert Sr., age 65, passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Jefferson Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Baton Rouge, LA at 5:00 p.m. A resident and native of Gonzales, LA. He was a retired carpenter. Visiting at Ascension Funeral Home, 426 W. New River St., Gonzales, LA on Monday, June 24, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until service at 11:00 a.m. conducted by Deacon Randy Clement. Burial at Prairieville Community Cemetery. Survived by his daughter, Sara Johnson and husband, Justin and their children, Jayden and Jonas; two sons, Lionel Lambert and his son, Collin, and Leverne Lambert Jr.; sister, Lorraine Fontenot; and brother, Darnell Fontenot. Preceded in death by his parents, Wilbert and Elphy Lambert. Please visit the online guestbook at www.ascensionfuneral.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 21 to June 24, 2019