Levi Jones
1962 - 2020
Levi Jones entered into eternal rest at his residence in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on Monday, May 4, 2020. He was a 58 year old U.S. Postal Service retiree. He graduated from Zachary High School and attended Southern University where he became a lifelong avid member of the Jaguar Nation. Levi was a world-wide traveler and loved taking cruises. After his career with the Postal Service he enthusiastically taught swimming and Women's Water Aerobics for years at his home. Visitation at Miller & Daughter Mortuary on Monday, May 11, 2020 from 8:30 am until 9:45 am. Because of Covid-19, family will have a private service. He will be sorely missed by his family and friends. Service may be viewed via FB Live on Miller and Daughter Mortuary's page on Monday at 10:00 am.

Published in The Advocate from May 9 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
11
Visitation
8:30 - 9:45 AM
Miller and Daughter Mortuary - Zachary
Service
Funeral services provided by
Miller and Daughter Mortuary - Zachary
5905 Hwy 19
Zachary, LA 70791
225-654-3802
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 8, 2020
Levi Jones was a great friend, classmate of Zachary High (79). We grew up together from Elem. to High School. We talked every football season, every holiday and we last talked on Easter Sun. Levi was a die hard Southern Jaguar, Zachary High, LSU and NO Saints fan. May you rest in peace my brother. We will have prayers for his family and friends. May God continue to bless us all. You will never be forgotten as well!!!
Ray (Roy)
Friend
May 8, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Elvis Collins
May 8, 2020
Levi will be missed by his classmates and friends. Praying for the family
Dinah Whitmore-Robinson
Classmate
May 8, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Denise Myles Green
Friend
