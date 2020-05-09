Levi Jones entered into eternal rest at his residence in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on Monday, May 4, 2020. He was a 58 year old U.S. Postal Service retiree. He graduated from Zachary High School and attended Southern University where he became a lifelong avid member of the Jaguar Nation. Levi was a world-wide traveler and loved taking cruises. After his career with the Postal Service he enthusiastically taught swimming and Women's Water Aerobics for years at his home. Visitation at Miller & Daughter Mortuary on Monday, May 11, 2020 from 8:30 am until 9:45 am. Because of Covid-19, family will have a private service. He will be sorely missed by his family and friends. Service may be viewed via FB Live on Miller and Daughter Mortuary's page on Monday at 10:00 am.

